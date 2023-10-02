Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.49% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,838,000 after acquiring an additional 850,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,121,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,769,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

AIRC opened at $30.70 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

