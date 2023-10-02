Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at $88,508,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,651 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,985. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

