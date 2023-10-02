Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 955,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG opened at $47.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.17. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.