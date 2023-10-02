Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Apollomics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLM opened at $3.74 on Monday. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,238,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

