AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppTech Payments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCX opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Featured Articles

