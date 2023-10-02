AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.17.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE ATR opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

