Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APYX opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.20. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

