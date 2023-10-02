Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $340.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 309.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 81,722 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

