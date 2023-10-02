ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,974,400 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 6,363,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

