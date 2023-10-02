ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ABIO stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
