ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

ABIO stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

