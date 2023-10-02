argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 701,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

argenx Stock Up 1.2 %

ARGX opened at $491.63 on Monday. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 0.75.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in argenx by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in argenx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

