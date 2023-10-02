Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.9 %

ARBKL opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

