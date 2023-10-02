Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Financial Comparison

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arqit Quantum and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arqit Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 362.18%. Given Arqit Quantum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

11.2% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Group -75.75% -80.07% -29.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $7.21 million 13.50 $65.07 million N/A N/A Great Elm Group $8.66 million 7.57 $27.73 million ($0.81) -2.64

Arqit Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

