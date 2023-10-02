Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 84,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AIP opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.96. Arteris has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a negative return on equity of 93.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $41,196.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $41,196.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $144,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 520,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,495 shares of company stock worth $415,592. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 29.8% in the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 335,794 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 42.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,834 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

