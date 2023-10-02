Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

APAM stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.43%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

