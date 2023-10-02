Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,965.71 ($72.85).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($85.48) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($54.46) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($85.48) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($76.93) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($66.55) to GBX 5,500 ($67.16) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($63.18), for a total value of £7,761,000 ($9,477,347.66). 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,002 ($61.08) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,962 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,012 ($73.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,406.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,132.68. The company has a market cap of £21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,613.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

