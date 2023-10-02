Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter.

Aspen Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 260,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 184,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.