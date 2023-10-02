Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.05 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.72. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,317,000 after buying an additional 319,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after purchasing an additional 284,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

