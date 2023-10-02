Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,925 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

