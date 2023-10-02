Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,398 shares of company stock worth $6,076,734 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $206.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

