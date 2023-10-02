AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $30.25 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $30.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $29.98. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $146.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings at $26.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $35.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $51.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $143.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $35.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $33.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $37.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $159.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $179.36 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

AZO opened at $2,539.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,509.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,516.56. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,120.00 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoZone by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

