Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

BLDP opened at $3.67 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

