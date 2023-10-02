Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

