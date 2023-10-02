Bandwidth Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND opened at $11.27 on Monday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

