Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.75 ($2.93).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.30) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 158.94 ($1.94) on Monday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.43). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.20. The stock has a market cap of £24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.50, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,222.22%.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 65,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £106,010.31 ($129,454.52). 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

