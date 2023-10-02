Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of VIZIO in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZIO opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

