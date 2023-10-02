BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.46.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on BeiGene from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BGNE

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,008,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,346,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BeiGene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BeiGene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $179.87 on Monday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.