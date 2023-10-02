Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Financial Survey

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Cibus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.70 $16.70 million $0.26 43.42 Cibus $160,000.00 2,423.26 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.01

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.94% Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and Cibus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 109.63%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Cibus.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Cibus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions



Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

About Cibus



Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

