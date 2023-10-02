Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

