Brokers Issue Forecasts for PBF Energy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.58 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,864.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.