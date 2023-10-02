Brokers Set Expectations for Galecto, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Galecto in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLTO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Galecto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Galecto in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Galecto has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Galecto

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $467,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,944. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Galecto by 1,541.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 256,814 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 84,741 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Galecto by 31.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Further Reading

