Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

