BWX (OTC:BWXXF) versus Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Financial Analysis

BWX (OTC:BWXXF – Get Free Report) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BWX and Clorox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BWX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX 0 0 0 0 N/A Clorox 6 7 1 0 1.64

Clorox has a consensus target price of $147.64, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Clorox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clorox is more favorable than BWX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX N/A N/A N/A Clorox 2.02% 163.56% 10.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BWX and Clorox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BWX and Clorox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clorox $7.39 billion 2.20 $149.00 million $1.19 110.14

Clorox has higher revenue and earnings than BWX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clorox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clorox beats BWX on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BWX

(Get Free Report)

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the online sale of its products. In addition, the company provides wellness products sourced from own, private-label, and third-party brands through the Nourished Life direct-to-consumer e-commerce site; and vegan, ethical, and sustainable products through Flora and Fauna. It owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, and Andalou Naturals brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Clayton, Australia.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States. The Household segment provides cat litter products under the Fresh Step and Scoop Away brands; bags and wraps under the Glad brand; and grilling products under the Kingsford brand in the United States. The Lifestyle segment offers dressings, dips, seasonings, and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley brand; natural personal care products under the Burt's Bees brand; and water-filtration products under the Brita brand in the United States. The International segment provides laundry additives; home care products; water-filtration systems; digestive health products; grilling products; cat litter products; food products; bags and wraps; natural personal care products; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products internationally primarily under the Clorox, Ayudin, Clorinda, Poett, Pine-Sol, Glad, Brita, RenewLife, Ever Clean and Burt's Bees brands. It sells its products primarily through mass retailers; grocery outlets; warehouse clubs; dollar stores; home hardware centers; drug, pet, and military stores; third-party and owned e-commerce channels; and distributors, as well as a direct sales force The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.