C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.04.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CHRW stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

