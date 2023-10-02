Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of C$466.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.10 million.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
Shares of CFW opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.66. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$456.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
