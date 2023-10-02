California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.