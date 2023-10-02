Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.