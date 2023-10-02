Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

