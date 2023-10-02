Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 2,637 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 109,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 288,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 232,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,648 shares of company stock worth $14,945,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

