Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.04 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.10 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

