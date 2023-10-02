Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.87.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CCL opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.