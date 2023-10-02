Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Shares of CCL opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

