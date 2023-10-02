Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:CUK opened at $12.25 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

