Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.13 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

