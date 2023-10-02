Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

