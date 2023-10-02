Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $26.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
