Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.