Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PSF opened at $18.09 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $493,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

