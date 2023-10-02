Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

RFI opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.12.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 303,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.