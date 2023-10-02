Comparing Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outokumpu Oyj and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3 6 0 0 1.67

Dividends

Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion N/A $654.25 million $1.11 2.38 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion 0.54 $4.31 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Outokumpu Oyj on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships and importers. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

