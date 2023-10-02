Comparing Sonic Foundry (SOFO) & Its Rivals

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sonic Foundry to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Sonic Foundry Competitors -186.88% 26.30% -9.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sonic Foundry and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Foundry Competitors 353 1560 2446 114 2.52

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Foundry currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 356.20%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than its peers.

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million -$7.08 million -0.42 Sonic Foundry Competitors $11.48 billion $689.13 million 4.91

Sonic Foundry’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sonic Foundry peers beat Sonic Foundry on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

