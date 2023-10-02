Contrasting Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athira Pharma and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 461.06%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -48.23% -44.28% Titan Pharmaceuticals -2,137.63% -949.26% -254.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athira Pharma and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$95.64 million ($2.83) -0.71 Titan Pharmaceuticals $560,000.00 12.71 -$10.21 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. The company's product pipeline includes ATH-1020, an orally available brain-penetrant small molecule designed to enhance the HGF/MET system that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative diseases; and ATH-1105, an orally available, brain-penetrant small molecule positive modulator of HGF/MET which is a preclinical model for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. In addition, it has a license agreement with Washington State University to offer for sale products covered by certain licensed patents, including dihexa, the chemical compound into which fosgonimeton metabolizes following administration; and collaboration and grant agreement with National Institutes of Health Grant to support ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trial for fosgonimeton. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

